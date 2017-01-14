TRAFFIC TROUBLES: 215 near airport to be closed nights of Jan. 16, 17

The 215 will be closed in both directions at the Airport Connector Monday and Tuesday nights.



Also, Exit 9 to Warm Springs Road from eastbound 215 will be closed until June starting Sunday. Both closures are necessary for crews to continue constructing a new flyover ramp there. Drivers are encouraged to use the Windmill Lane exit as an alternative.



Drivers will still be able to use the 215 to get to McCarran International Airport during the overnight closures, however, significant traffic delays are possible. Drivers leaving McCarran during the overnight closures will be able to access westbound 215 from the Airport Connector, but the ramp from the Airport Connector to eastbound 215 will be closed during this period. This means that drivers going from the airport toward Henderson will need to find an alternate route.



Westbound 215 will close at 9 p.m. on Monday, and eastbound 215 will close at 11 p.m. The 215 will reopen to traffic in both directions by 5 a.m. Tuesday.



The closures will be repeated the next night, with westbound 215 closing at 9 p.m., eastbound 215 closing at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and both sides of the 215 reopening to traffic by 5 a.m. Wednesday.



Drivers are advised to avoid this part of the 215 during the closures if possible.



Eastbound 215 traffic not headed to the airport should get off the 215 at Jones, Decatur or Las Vegas boulevards.



Westbound 215 traffic not headed to the airport should get off the 215 at Eastern Avenue, Windmill Lane or Warm Springs Road.



Drivers headed from the Interstate 15 to 215 east and not headed to the airport should get off I-15 at Blue Diamond Road or St. Rose Parkway.



This work is part of Phase 2 – Airport Connector Project, which includes construction of the new flyover ramp and bridge connecting southbound Airport Connector to eastbound 215, widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and construction of a new bridge for that off-ramp, and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector. The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2017.



Ongoing lane restrictions and closures related to this project include the closure of the ramp that brings traffic from Sunset Road to the southbound Airport Connector, lane reductions on southbound Airport Connector, and access to the northbound Airport Connector from George Crockett Road remains closed. Also, the ramp bringing traffic from westbound Warm Springs Road to westbound 215 will remain closed most nights until mid-March.