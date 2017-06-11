SPONSORED: Seeing Orange traffic tips for June 11-17

Here are the Seeing Orange traffic tips for June 11-17.



If you can avoid Eastern at 215 during your commute, do so! A repaving project through the end of this month is causing heavy delays on Eastern and affecting the off-ramps from the 215.



Use caution when traveling on Las Vegas Boulevard between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, where northbound lanes are being widened and southbound lanes are being repaved. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph during construction, and traffic is being shifted onto newly paved shoulders.



A private development is causing 24-hour lane restrictions on Rancho Drive between Lone Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard through early August. The contractor is installing a left-turn pocket in the center median to provide access to businesses.



Lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road are restricted due to a high-pressure gas line replacement, but they will be cleared in time for the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from June 16-18. Remaining work on the project will not impact traffic.



Alexander Road from 5th Street to Losee Road requires a 24-hour setup where traffic is diverted to one-half of the roadway so new pavement can be installed. Expect this project to wrap up by the end of July.



Good news for those who use the Airport Connector to get around town! The flyover ramp to eastbound 215 is now open, as well as the eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs and the Warm Springs on-ramp to westbound 215. The entire project is slated to be complete in the fall.



June 16



If you frequent the downtown area, beware of Project Neon weekend closures to Alta Drive and Bonneville Avenue between Desert Lane and Las Vegas Premium Outlet Drive. They will take place June 16-19 and July 14-17, from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Martin Luther King at Alta will also be reduced to one lane in each direction from June 9-19.