The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada blocked all lanes on Pecos Road from Bonanza Road through Harris Avenue as officers investigated a crash.



The collision happened 6 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say a Toyota Corolla was struck by a Hummer H2. The Toyota rotated and stopped, while the Hummer flipped onto its roof and the driver was partially ejected.

The driver of the Hummer was pronounced dead at the scene, and its passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.