A semi-truck overturned on the southbound Interstate 15 on-ramp from Cheyenne Avenue Monday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the truck took the curve too fast and rolled over. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officials at the scene estimate that the ramp will be shut down for another 2-3 hours. Drivers are advised to use the on-ramp from Craig Road or Lake Mead Boulevard.

