The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced road closures from Dec. 29-30 in Las Vegas as part of Project Neon.

Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Bonanza Road and southbound U.S. Highway 95 from 7 p.m. Dec. 29 until 6 a.m. Dec. 30. The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound will also be closed during the same time frame.

NDOT says the closures are necessary for installing bridge deck panels.

Motorists are encouraged to visit nvroads.com for the latest state highway conditions or call 511 before driving.

