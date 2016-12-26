The intersection of Main Street and Bonneville avenue will see partial and full closures over the next few days due to construction.

Closures are as follows:

Dec. 27-28: Starting at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Bonneville will be closed from Grand Central Parkway to Main Street. The east half of Main will be open with one lane in each direction running north to south. The west half will be closed for construction.

Dec. 29: Bonneville will be completely closed from Grand Central to Main until 5 p.m.

To get around the construction, drivers can take a detour along Grand Central Parkway and First Street/Main Street to Ogden Avenue or Charleston Boulevard.

The City of Las Vegas says the closures are necessary to re-grade and pave the intersection as part of the Main Street Phase 2 project. Once the entire project is finished, Main and Commerce Streets will form a one-way couplet between Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonneville, with traffic flowing northbound on Main and southbound on Commerce. Main and Commerce will also have enhanced pedestrian safety, wider sidewalks and bike lanes, additional landscaping, and curb extensions.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -