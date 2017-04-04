Drive safely during National Work Zone Awareness Week

With numerous road improvement projects across the region, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol are reminding motorists to drive safely in road work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week, held through April 7.



This spring and summer, NDOT will continue its work on the Centennial Bowl in the northwest Las Vegas Valley and the high-occupancy vehicle flyover ramp for Project Neon. Work will also continue to progress on Interstate 11, a corridor linking Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Throughout construction, NDOT works to keep drivers and road workers safe using protective barriers, warning signs, lower speed limits, lane closures and flaggers in certain work zones.



National Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration to bring national attention to motorist and worker safety and mobility in work zones.