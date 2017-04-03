If you are filling up your gas tank for the week, we want to make sure you know the cheapest options in your neighborhood, according to GasBuddy.com.



Centennial Hills: ARCO - $2.43

6775 N Durango Dr & Deer Springs Way



Summerlin: ARCO - $2.49

9390 W Flamingo Rd & S Fort Apache Rd



Enterprise: Smith's - $2.42

8050 S Rainbow Blvd & W Windmill Ln



Henderson: CFN Fuel - $2.39

790 Gibson Rd near Galleria Dr



Downtown: 7-Eleven - $2.57

2431 E Bonanza Rd & N Eastern Ave



North Las Vegas: US Gas - $2.33

70 E Centennial Pkwy & Goldfield St