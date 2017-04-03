Cheapest gas prices for April 3

Yasmeen Hassan
5:59 AM, Apr 3, 2017
6:19 AM, Apr 3, 2017

If you are filling up your gas tank for the week, we want to make sure you know the cheapest options in your neighborhood, according to GasBuddy.com.

KTNV

Centennial Hills: ARCO - $2.43
6775 N Durango Dr & Deer Springs Way

Summerlin: ARCO - $2.49
9390 W Flamingo Rd & S Fort Apache Rd

Enterprise: Smith's - $2.42
8050 S Rainbow Blvd & W Windmill Ln

Henderson: CFN Fuel - $2.39
790 Gibson Rd near Galleria Dr

Downtown: 7-Eleven - $2.57
2431 E Bonanza Rd & N Eastern Ave

North Las Vegas: US Gas - $2.33
70 E Centennial Pkwy & Goldfield St

