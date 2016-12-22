Blizzard, severe storms on Christmas day

This Christmas, a strong low pressure system is going to travel from eastern Colorado to Minnesota, bringing the possibility for blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains and severe thunderstorms farther south.
Blizzard watches have already been issued across parts of North and South Dakota.
Snow is most likely to fall on the backside of this strong storm system — Nebraska, the Dakotas and Minnesota — while rain is more likely ahead of the system — Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri.
A few storms could even become severe in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.
This nasty weather will move into parts of the Midwest and the Northeast in the couple of days after Christmas, but the system will significantly weaken in the days following the holiday, too.