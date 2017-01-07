Vegas Golden Knights finalizing preseason schedule

KTNV Staff
11:24 PM, Jan 6, 2017

Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee says it's 90 percent complete but he is not naming opponents or venues for the hockey team's first preseason just yet.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Vegas Golden Knights is working to finalize its first preseason schedule.

NHL teams are given the liberty to choose the layout of their exhibition schedules.

