Vegas Golden Knights fan gets trip to NHL All-Star Game

A Vegas Golden Knights season ticket holder got a big surprise from the team's owner Thursday.

"Congratulations, you're going to the skills competition and the All-Star Game on us," Bill Foley said to Steve McNabb.

McNabb won an all expenses paid trip to the NHL All-Star weekend, which includes a trip for two to Los Angeles for the event, a one-night stay at the Omni Hotel in L.A. and some Golden Knights swag.

"We've been to all the public events and the announcements and the name unveiling," McKnabb said. "And I think we're going to be big fans."

