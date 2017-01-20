Vegas Golden Knights fan gets trip to NHL All-Star Game

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
A Vegas Golden Knights season ticket holder got a big surprise from the team's owner Thursday.
"Congratulations, you're going to the skills competition and the All-Star Game on us," Bill Foley said to Steve McNabb.
McNabb won an all expenses paid trip to the NHL All-Star weekend, which includes a trip for two to Los Angeles for the event, a one-night stay at the Omni Hotel in L.A. and some Golden Knights swag.
"We've been to all the public events and the announcements and the name unveiling," McKnabb said. "And I think we're going to be big fans."