Tony Romo opts for retirement and broadcasting instead of chasing Super Bowl ring

Kel Dansby
7:33 AM, Apr 4, 2017
12:43 PM, Apr 4, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rich Schultz

The speculation of which team would land longtime Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo has finally come to an end. His final decision? Not to join the Denver Broncos or the Houston Texans, but to retire from the NFL and pursue a career in broadcasting. 

The move blindsided many in the NFL community, as it was expected that Romo would be the missing piece for several elite defensive teams looking to make a serious push for a championship. Instead, Romo opted to save himself from further physical damage, he hasn't completed a full season since 2014, by jumping into the booth. 

This move saves Dallas upwards of $10 million in cap space, which will allow them to sign their NFL draft class and possibly bring in another high profile free agent in running back Adrian Peterson. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top