The speculation of which team would land longtime Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo has finally come to an end. His final decision? Not to join the Denver Broncos or the Houston Texans, but to retire from the NFL and pursue a career in broadcasting.

Source: Tony Romo is "retiring" from football to pursue broadcasting, BUT if Cowboys ever REALLY needed him, he'd consider coming back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 4, 2017

The move blindsided many in the NFL community, as it was expected that Romo would be the missing piece for several elite defensive teams looking to make a serious push for a championship. Instead, Romo opted to save himself from further physical damage, he hasn't completed a full season since 2014, by jumping into the booth.

This move saves Dallas upwards of $10 million in cap space, which will allow them to sign their NFL draft class and possibly bring in another high profile free agent in running back Adrian Peterson.