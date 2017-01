Station Casinos is getting geared up for the Super Bowl with a full line of prop bets with a Las Vegas twist.

Some of the prop bets include home runs hit in 2017 by Las Vegas natives Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper versus the total pass attempts during the Super Bowl.



There's also Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's total touchdown passes versus the number of goals scored in the first Vegas Golden Knights hockey game this fall.



Or how about the total touchdown passes in the Super Bowl versus the number of UNLV football regular season wins in 2017.