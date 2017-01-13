Stadium Authority meets on future of Raiders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - As Las Vegas waits for the Raiders to officially file for relocation, the Stadium Authority held a meeting Thursday.



The Stadium Authority is working to set up its budget and get personnel in place to build the $1.9 billion stadium. Its budget for the year shows the increased room tax, which begins in March, is expected to generate $14 million for the stadium.

Members say they will likely start drafting a lease agreement in the coming month or so. They're getting ready to move quickly whenever the NFL makes a decision.

The chairman saying the Stadium Authority will be ready no matter who Raiders owner Mark Davis partners with.

"The Raiders have the option of working with the Adelsons if they reach an agreement, doing it on their own, or potentially finding other partners," Steve Hill said.



Many of the board members say they don't know much more than the rest of us when it comes to the timeline of a vote by NFL owners, but they are optimistic that the Raiders will soon call Las Vegas home.

"I think it is all sounding really positive," board member Jan Jones Blackhurst said.

A Raiders team representative wouldn't say when the team will officially ask the NFL to move but it will be before the Feb. 15 deadline.

On Wednesday, NFL owners met to discuss the Raiders possible move.