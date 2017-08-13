Report: $880,000 bet made on Mayweather-McGregor fight in Las Vegas

With the Mayweather-McGregor fight two weeks away, one Las Vegas casino received the largest known bet on the bout so far.

According to ESPN, an anonymous bettor at South Point hotel-casino placed an $880,000 bet on Floyd Mayweather to beat Conor McGregor in the boxing match Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

Mayweather is currently the favorite. ESPN reports that if the undefeated Mayweather wins over McGregor, the bettor would net $160,000 profit.