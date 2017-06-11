'Raiders are coming' sign on Las Vegas stadium site

Katherine Jarvis
6:20 PM, Jun 10, 2017
Barry White/KTNV
Barry White/KTNV
Barry White/KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - "The Raiders are coming" has replaced a "for sale" sign at the stadium site in Las Vegas.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak initially tweeted out photos at the site, located near Polaris Avenue and Russell Road.


The Raiders closed escrow more than a month ago on the site.

