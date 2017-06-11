'Raiders are coming' sign on Las Vegas stadium site

Cloudy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - "The Raiders are coming" has replaced a "for sale" sign at the stadium site in Las Vegas. Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak initially tweeted out photos at the site, located near Polaris Avenue and Russell Road.
The For Sale sign has been replaced. Making progress on the @RAIDERS @NFL stadium. pic.twitter.com/WoCvFKHdiA— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) June 11, 2017
The Raiders closed escrow more than a month ago on the site.
