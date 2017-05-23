NFL owners approve lease for Raiders' $1.9 billion Vegas stadium

Mark your calendars Raiders fans, your team is on schedule to kick off their 2020 season from a brand new stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.



Today, the NFL owners approved the Raiders' stadium lease. The new Raiders' stadium is worth an estimated $1.9 billion and will sit on Russell road, just west of the I-15.

The @NFL has approved the lease between the @Raiders and Stadium Authority. pic.twitter.com/xJBeEuh9BH — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) May 23, 2017

The next hurdle for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board is to finalize a deal with UNLV to house the Running Rebels starting 2020. Many expect the stadium to take the UNLV football program to new heights and boost all aspects of the Las Vegas community.



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is still expected to clarify the rules around mobile gambling in the stadium; a topic that seems to fit into a loophole in today's approved proposal.



Nonetheless, there's nothing Goodell can say to rain on the parade of Raiders fans. For the first time a Las Vegas NFL franchise is not only possible, but a guarantee.



Now – fans wait.