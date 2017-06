Game 3 of the NBA Finals is happening tonight and basketball fans in the state of Nevada will apparently have their eyes on Draymond Green, who plays for the Golden State Warriors.



This year's NBA Finals feature 7 current NBA All-Stars, who comprise 70 percent of the projected Finals starters.



The analysts at CableTV were able to determine to most popular NBA Finals player in each state by looking at Google trends data for the past twelve months.



Interestingly, LeBron James and Kevin Durant only garnered the most search interest in one state, while Draymond Green was most popular across the US coming in with a total of nineteen states.



Green, who is a power forward, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team and won his first NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2015.



Green was also named an NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team member the following two seasons.



The game starts tonight on Channel 13 at 6 p.m.