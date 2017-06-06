The dates are set, and starting Monday, race fans are now able to buy their tickets for Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s March 2018 NASCAR Weekend.



Ticket packages of all kinds are available for the speedway’s first tripleheader weekend of 2018, set for March 2-4 at the 1.5-mile oval. Fans can lock in their seats for the spring LVMS event, which will begin with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Friday, March 2, continue with the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 3, and culminate with the Pennzoil 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 4.



Whether it’s a Neon Garage pass, Lucky 7 parking pass, Driver Introduction pass or premium clubhouse seating, NASCAR fans can personally tailor packages to suit their specific needs for the March event starting on Monday. Prices for the March 2018 weekend will not increase over 2017’s rates.



In addition, fans can save up to 40 percent by taking advantage of the annual package discounts for both tripleheader weekends by buying tickets for the spring and fall events. Tickets for all six races begin at $149 for Section 2 and top out at $299 for Earnhardt Terrace and Petty Terrace seating, a savings of $191 from 2017’s prices.



Fans can save $45 per package in the red seats, $105 in the white-painted portion of Section 2 and $151 for seats in Section 2’s blue seats, all while seeing four more races. LVMS offers flexible four- and 10-month payment plans for as low as $15 per month.



Next up for Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30, which will be part of the series’ playoffs for the second consecutive year.



Tickets are available by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.