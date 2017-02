Las Vegas was not among the cities who have submitted expansion bids to Major League Soccer.



The city previously applied for expansion in 2014 when they proposed the construction of a $200 million stadium at Symphony Park. The proposal ultimately failed.



The cities that submitted bids include Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Indianapolis, Detroit, Phoenix, St. Louis, Raleigh/Durham, N.C., San Antonio, Sacramento, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg and San Diego.