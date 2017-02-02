As we countdown to the big battle on Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL is facing another fight: a group of former Cheerleaders filing a lawsuit against the league.



This is a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of all the cheerleaders claiming the league and its 26 teams conspired to suppress their wages by agreeing to "pay female athletes below fair market value share."



The lead plaintiff, a former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader, spoke exclusively to ABC News about the lawsuit and the working conditions.



According to the claim, some NFL Cheerleaders were getting paid as little as $1000 a year, a stark contrast to the 6.4 billion a year the lawsuit says NFL players earned collectively in one year.



The lawsuit states that even team mascots make between 25-thousand and 65-thousand dollars per year and often receive benefits.