Las Vegas sports books take hit from NFL playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Just under a week after getting clobbered from the College Football national championship, Las Vegas sports books took another financial hit during the NFL playoffs this week.

William Hill suffered its biggest single-day loss in the company's 5-year history in Nevada, ESPN reported.



People jumped from favorites to the underdogs Sunday at just the right time. Those underdogs happened to be the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who both won on the road.

"It's been a rough weekend," said Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. "It's actually been a pretty rough NFL season for most of the books."



However, the local sports books are hoping to set a new record with this year's Super Bowl.