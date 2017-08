You can now add soccer to the resume of professional sports teams in Las Vegas.



A United Soccer League expansion franchise is coming in 2018 to play at Cashman Field.



Mayor Carolyn Goodman is praising the team's decision to play here and says they won't need to worry about a building a stadium or parking.



The owners unveiled six different options for a name that fans can vote on until the end of the month. You can vote on the team's website.