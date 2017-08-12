Vegas Golden Knights preseason tickets on sale, regular season on Monday

Katherine Jarvis
3:07 PM, Aug 12, 2017
Vegas Golden Knights tickets are now on sale.

Preseason tickets went on sale Aug. 11 while regular season, single game tickets go on sale Monday.

The preseason includes games against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 26, Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 28 and San Jose Sharks on Oct. 1, all at T-Mobile Arena.

For more details, check out the Golden Knights website.

