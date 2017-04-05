Vegas Golden Knights, Nevada Storm form partnership

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday that the team has formed a partnership with the Nevada Storm to create a new youth hockey travel program, the Vegas Junior Golden Knights.



The Vegas Junior Golden Knights program will initially feature teams from the mite level through midget and will utilize all three city rinks, including the Golden Knights practice facility, the Las Vegas Ice Center and the SoBe Ice Arena. All existing Nevada Storm teams will be re-branded under the Vegas Junior Golden Knights name.



Try-out dates for the upcoming season as well as a complete list of coaches, teams and other helpful information will be announced in the coming weeks.



There will be a seven-member executive board that will oversee the Junior Golden Knights organization and those members will be also be announced in the coming weeks.



Helping lead the Golden Knights youth hockey efforts will be Brad Sholl, who joins the organization as general manager of the Golden Knights practice facility. Sholl will oversee all daily youth hockey activities at the Golden Knights practice facility.



Sholl most recently served as general manager of the Toyota Sports Center in Los Angeles from 2001-2016, which is the official training center of the Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.



Sholl was the liaison with youth and adult hockey leagues within the arena and served them by being an active participant in meetings, scheduling and camp coordination. He helped develop learn to skate programs, the Lil Kings Program and the LA Jr. Kings AAA program where he served on the Executive Board of Directors.