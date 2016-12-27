Rent any movie from Amazon and Google for 99 cents

If you’re not too keen on spending all your money on movie rentals or tickets to the theater, you’re currently in luck: You can now rent a movie for just 99 cents thanks to offers from Google and Amazon.

Both sites launched this holiday promotion for their online movie rental services, which means you can choose from a fair share of movies to watch on a budget.

So where do you find these offers? Just head to Google Play to choose any one title for 99 cents, or opt to use Amazon Video instead, just make sure you use the promo code “MOVIE99.” For both websites, the offer is only good for one movie, but choose one from each and you get two inexpensive movie nights this Christmas. Plus, if you’re holiday nights are already jam packed, you can wait to use this offer after the New Year instead.

Both offers are available until Jan. 23, 2017.

Both sites offer a wide-range of movies, from Christmas classics like Elf to more recent Blockbuster hits such as Suicide Squad and Finding Dory. And if you prefer to purchase your your movies, Google is also offering some new titles for 50 percent off. With these great deals, you’ll definitely want to schedule in a movie night while you have some time off — after all those Christmas parties, cozying up for a movie is a great way to finally relax.

Click here for Amazon movies.

Click here for Google movies.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.