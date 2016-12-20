World Series of Poker returns to the Rio in 2017

The 48th World Series of Poker (WSOP) will be held at the Rio hotel-casino from May 30 to July 17, 2017.

The schedule includes gold bracelet events, satellites, cash games, and thrice daily deep stack tournaments. The $10,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold'em WSOP Main Event will run from July 8-17.

Also back on the 2017 schedule are the popular Millionaire Maker, Monster Stack, Little One for ONE DROP, Seniors Event, and Ladies Championship.

Buy-ins for tournaments at the Rio will start at $75. Live games begin on May 30 and run 24 hours a day throughout the series. Nearly 500 poker tables will be set up across more than 100,000 square feet of space to accommodate the thousands of players from around the world.

In 2016, the average WSOP gold bracelet event featured a $3,205,961 prize pool with $555,475 going to the winner. A record 15,767 entrants walked away with prize money, including WSOP Main Event champion Qui Nguyen from Las Vegas.