Wet'n'Wild participating in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is hoping to raise awareness about water safety by participating in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson on June 22.



Tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite to set a new Guinness World Record.



Drowning remains the leading cause of unintended injury related death for children ages 1 to 5, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14. Research shows, participating in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children ages 1 to 4, yet many kids don’t receive formal swimming or water safety training.



The lesson will begin at 9:45 a.m. Check-in starts at 9:15.



Participants will receive free park entry for the remainder of the day after the lesson is complete.



To register, visit www.wetnwildlasvegas.com and click on the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event page. Availability is on first come, first served basis. Once the maximum 400 people is reached, registration will close. Each child who participates must have a parent assisting for one-on-one attention. Participants will be able to enjoy the water parks more than 25 slides and attractions after the lesson.