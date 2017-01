Tronox, a Henderson manufacturing plant, donated $2,000 to benefit students in the coding and robotics program at Pinecrest Academy.

The donation will go toward purchasing the necessary software and equipment for students to design and build robots.

The robotics program is comprised of students ages 10 to 13. They first learn the components of robotics, and how robots are built and controlled.

After learning the key engineering elements, students are encouraged to build their own robots to complete specific tasks.