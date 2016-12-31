Thousands will flock to Mt. Charleston for New Year's weekend

Mt. Charleston Winter Alliance reminds the public to recreate responsibly when visiting Mt. Charleston on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The popularity of Lee and Kyle Canyons during a holiday weekend in the winter can bring over 25,000 cars to the area.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol monitor traffic congestion and road conditions in both Lee and Kyle canyon. Visitors should expect temporary road closures along Nevada State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road), 157 (Kyle Canyon Road), and 158 (Deer Creek Rd.) to regulate safe access.

Road closures will be posted here . Road condition information is taken directly from NDOT’s website and visitors can also call 511 for information on road conditions and closures.

