On Monday, the nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr.

President Obama is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by taking part in a service project.

Here in the valley, we're celebrating with a big parade downtown.

We talked to some organizers and sponsors. They say the annual parade in Las Vegas was one of the first in the country and it paved the way for other cities.

This parade included floats, marching bands, motorcades, and dancers.

The parade comes just days after President Obama addressed race relations and progress in his farewell address.

Many people at the parade say King's policies are still relevant.

"I think it's important, that everybody around the world sees that we're still coming together. We love one another, and nobody likes racism", said one woman at the parade.