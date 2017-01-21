The Las Vegas Philharmonic awarded arts grant

The Las Vegas Philharmonic has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its Ensemble Music Community Education Initiative.

The orchestra was recognized and awarded funds in the Challenge America category, which will award $10,000 each to 134 small or mid-sized organizations in 2017 for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations.

With these funds, the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be able to bring small groups of musicians to perform music for seniors in their own communities.

Each program is tailored to a different theme including Russian music, the music of Beethoven, and music of America and includes an interactive lecture/discussion led by Education Director Dr. Kevin Eberle.

The series of concerts will introduce residents of senior living communities to the different sections of the orchestra in an up-close-and-personal setting as well as provide residents with a new way to listen and experience the music they hear.