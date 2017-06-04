The largest escape room facility in Las Vegas opens this week

Escape Reality was founded in the U.K. and has even opened a location in Dubai. Now they're bringing a series of movie-inspired rooms to Las Vegas ranging from horror to adventure.

Teams of 2-6 people will have to work together to solve puzzles and riddles in a race against the clock to find their way out of the room. Themes include Machina, District Zero, Down the Rabbit Hole, Iron Kingdom, Jungala, Enigmista, and Alcatraz.

Escape Reality opens on Monday. For a limited time, you can get a 50 percent discount when you reserve a room online by using the code #Opening50.