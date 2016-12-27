City of Las Vegas looking for artists

The City of Las Vegas is looking for artists in two upcoming projects.
Proposals for artistic bike rack designs are being accepted through ngemnv.com. Artists may receive $10,000 for their design plus a reimbursement of up to $5,000 for engineered drawings. The deadline to apply is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Those interested in more information about this project should call 702-229-6231.
The City is also accepting submissions for artists who are interested in painting utility boxes to beautify the urban environment as part of the AMP project. Artists may receive $2,500 for painting up to four utility boxes along Maryland Parkway between East Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The deadline to apply is Jan. 6, 2017. Click here for more information, or contact Laura Aguiar Machado at 702-229-4631.