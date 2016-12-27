City of Las Vegas looking for artists

The City of Las Vegas is looking for artists in two upcoming projects.

Proposals for artistic bike rack designs are being accepted through ngemnv.com . Artists may receive $10,000 for their design plus a reimbursement of up to $5,000 for engineered drawings. The deadline to apply is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Those interested in more information about this project should call 702-229-6231.