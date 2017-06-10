June 14 is National Bourbon Day, and The Black Sheep at 8680 West Warm Springs Road is celebrating with a Louisville Sweet Peach cocktail. We asked Ryan Woelfel, the general manager of the Black Sheep, to share with us any insider tips to creating a bourbon cocktail. He was happy to oblige with a couple recipes:
Louisville Sweet Peach
In a shaker, add 1 oz. of Giffard Peach Liqueur, 1 oz. of lemon juice, and 1 oz. of honey, 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters, and 1.5 oz. of mint-infused Old Forester Bourbon
Add ice, shake, and strain over a copper mug filled with ice
Top off with ginger beer
Add mint leaves and a peach slice to garnish
Old Fashioned
Place orange peel in glass
Put a napkin on top of the glass, then a sugar cube on top of the napkin
Pour 3-4 dashes of Angostura Bitters onto sugar cube, then turn the napkin over to let the cube fall into the glass
Add 2 oz. of Bulleit Bourbon
Use muddler to mash the mixture
Add ice cubes
Stir until chill
Garnish with orange zest
The Black Sheep is open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Please drink responsibly.