The Black Sheep shares cocktail recipes for National Bourbon Day

Bryce Riley
6:18 PM, Jun 9, 2017
The Black Sheep is offering a refreshing cocktail to celebrate National Bourbon Day on June 14.

June 14 is National Bourbon Day, and The Black Sheep at 8680 West Warm Springs Road is celebrating with a Louisville Sweet Peach cocktail. We asked Ryan Woelfel, the general manager of the Black Sheep, to share with us any insider tips to creating a bourbon cocktail. He was happy to oblige with a couple recipes:

Louisville Sweet Peach

  • In a shaker, add 1 oz. of Giffard Peach Liqueur, 1 oz. of lemon juice, and 1 oz. of honey, 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters, and 1.5 oz. of mint-infused Old Forester Bourbon
  • Add ice, shake, and strain over a copper mug filled with ice
  • Top off with ginger beer
  • Add mint leaves and a peach slice to garnish

Old Fashioned

  • Place orange peel in glass
  • Put a napkin on top of the glass, then a sugar cube on top of the napkin
  • Pour 3-4 dashes of Angostura Bitters onto sugar cube, then turn the napkin over to let the cube fall into the glass
  • Add 2 oz. of Bulleit Bourbon
  • Use muddler to mash the mixture
  • Add ice cubes
  • Stir until chill
  • Garnish with orange zest

The Black Sheep is open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Please drink responsibly.

