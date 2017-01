The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 at www.axs.com . ACM A-List members can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24. Fans may sign up for A-List membership for free at www.ACMcountry.com

More details, including parties, events, and other activities will be available at a later date.