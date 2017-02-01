Survey reveals top Super Bowl foods by state

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching and that means indulging in favorite foods for many people.



Offers.com recently conducted a survey of more than 1,000 consumers to find out just what the favorite Super Bowl foods are across the country.



Pizza reigned supreme and pepperoni was the top choice for topping. In fact, pizza was the number one choice of football fans in Nevada although we prefer mushroom to pepperoni.

Offers.com also asked about two other favorite party foods -- type of chicken wings and dip. The top choices for Nevada were teriyaki chicken wings and 7-layer dip.



Not every state picked pizza as their favorite food though. Delaware, Idaho, Hawaii and Alabama prefer nachos. Pepperoni was also not the first choice of toppings for many. The people in Maine and Mississippi like black olives and Oklahomans like onion on their pizza.



Guacamole was the top pick for dip around the nation. Other dips that ranked high were ranch and queso. Only about 14 percent of those surveyed picked 7-layer dip.

