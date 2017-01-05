Sunset Park celebrating 50th birthday this month

Sunset Park is celebrating their 50th birthday this month and they are inviting everyone to hep them celebrate.



Sunset is the largest and the most distinguished park in the County system. The most recent expansion included adding new playgrounds, a splash pad, walking trails, shaded picnic areas, and open turf areas in the heart of the park. A reservation office has been added to offer fishing, sports equipment and bicycle rentals in a small building that is the last remaining structure from the Houssels Ranch.



Residents are encouraged to share their favorite photos, videos and memories on social media using the hashtag #Sunsetpark50. The county will share the best contributions on their social media accounts as well as fun trivia, old photos and video. There will be something new every day on Facebook, Twitter and occasionally Instagram at @ClarkCountyNV.



On Jan. 13, Clark County Television (CCTV) will debut a special 50th anniversary report about the park. The video will air throughout January and February on CCTV and will be available for play on-demand at www.YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.



On Jan. 20, join the county's museums administrator, Mark Hall-Patton of "Pawn Stars" fame, on a historical tour of the regional park. The tour will begin at 11 a.m. and last for an hour. Must make a reservation by calling 702-455-8200.



“Sunset Park is the crown jewel of the local park system and consistently ranks as Las Vegas’ most popular park in nearly every Best of Las Vegas poll out there,” said Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow, whose district includes the park. “So many of us have grown up with Sunset Park and have enjoyed the times of our lives there. It is unlike any park in the state. Two-thirds of its 324 acres are developed and its urban amenities are the best in town. Meanwhile, its rural character is an unmistakable part of its charm. It has miles of walking trails, a small lake stocked with fish and the last remaining sand dunes in Las Vegas. Sunset Park is a very special place for all of Las Vegas.”



Sunset Park was once home to early ranchers. The Paiute tribe inhabited the site a thousand years ago and greeted visitors who sought to trade seeds, nuts and turquoise. Water continues to flow under the park and surfaces to provide irrigation to the entire west end of it. For more information about the park and activities associated with the anniversary, please visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

