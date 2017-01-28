Standards of Excellence Academy forklift operating classes draw men and women

Two men and two women completed their training to become forklift operators recently at Standards of Excellence Academy in the northwest valley.



Classes are taught every other Thursday by instructor David McCarthy.



A seven-year veteran of Standard of Excellence Academy, McCarthy is native of Chicago who teaches courses leading to certification as Certified Medical Administrative Assistants, Certified Electronic Health Records Specialists, Certified Logistics Technicians, Fork Lift drivers, and CPR.



“I really like what we do here,” said McCarthy, who first started out as a case manager for the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow (FIT). “We help a lot of people, and there is great joy in seeing our students expand their horizons.”



The latest class included two men and two women. All received certificates of completion for the class.



“We have had several women go through the class,” McCarthy said. “There are good jobs out there, and those who attend our classes can do very well.”



Students of the latest class enjoyed the experience. The next class is set for Feb. 2 and every other Thursday after that.



“I really enjoyed the way the class was presented,” said Samuel Wilson. “I believe that I will be able to find a better job and be more successful now with the training that you all have provided me. I am grateful for the chance and will be updating my resume today.”



Added Kristine Nelson, “It was a non-stressful experience, and I am currently looking for employment with the added credential to my resume.”



Others in the class included Mindy Cole and Derrick Utley.



After the successful completion of the course, participants can test to be certified as Counterbalanced Sit-down Forklift Driver Students. They will be able to control a forklift in accordance with all laws and regulations for a forklift operator. Students must pass the course with an overall score of 80 percent or better to be eligible to challenge the certification test.



Students should have their high school diploma or high school equivalency certification. Prospective students for the Forklift Operator program should have a CAVAS reading score of 245 or better. Participants are evaluated on a successful completion and passing of the Counterbalanced Forklift certification test.



Requirements include a valid picture identification, Social Security card, resume, minimum of 18 years of age, able to lift 50 pounds; and high school or GED are recommended.



Standards of Excellence Academy is situated at 1931 Stella Lake Drive in the northwest valley near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.



For further information, call McCarthy at Standards of Excellence at 702-367-4348 or visit www.standardsofExcellenceLV.org.

Contributed by freelance writer Mike Henle to PositivelyLV.