Splendor in the Glass Wine & Beer Tasting happening March 11

The 28th Annual Splendor in the Glass Wine & Beer Tasting event will take place on March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crimson at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

Guests can enjoy beer and wine samples from a wide assortment of wineries and breweries courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Additional festivities include DJ entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, assorted food stations and a silent auction.

Presented by Southern Nevada Public Television, a non-profit board providing financial support to Vegas PBS, event proceeds will benefit television programming and community outreach initiatives for the station.

Admission is $90 in advance or $100 at the door. Starting in January, tickets can be purchased by clicking here or calling 702-799-1010.

Attendees must be 21 or older.