Southern Nevada Visitors Center rest area reopens

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reopen the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center rest area along northbound U.S. Highway 95 on Thursday.

The well water fed facility, located roughly 17 miles south of Searchlight, closed on December 19 when mud was found in the water intake. Maintenance crews subsequently discovered that it was a mechanical pump system problem and not a water quality issue.

The department is subject to strict standards and testing as outlined under the federal Safe Water Drinking Act. The closure was a preventative safety measure done in the interest of public health.