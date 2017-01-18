Sante Fe now offering Xtreme Bingo and Ladies Night

The Santa Fe Station bingo staff is ready to party.

The hotel-casino property recently introduced two new themed bingo nights, offering multiple ways for bingo players to let their hair down and have a good time in 2017.

On the last Friday of every month, bingo at Santa Fe Station will get a little more extreme with the Xtreme bingo sessions, where doors open at 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. session.

For a minimum of $25, guests can play 10 electronic bingo games and have a chance to win $100 at nine of them, and $1,000 at the final game. Admission cost includes glow accessories, party music and a party atmosphere made for extreme bingo players and night owls.

The bingo mayhem at Santa Fe continues with Ladies night bingo, which is offered every Saturday at 11 p.m. Cost is $25 per guest and includes 10 electronic bingo games, specialty martinis, and of course ladies drink free.

Bingo sessions are hosted daily on the odd hours beginning with a 9 a.m. session and ending at 11 p.m. nightly.