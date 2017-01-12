Rockin' new barber shop now open in Downtown Las Vegas

There's a rockin' new barber shop in Downtown Las Vegas. Literally.



California-based Get a Haircut, a classic men’s barber shop that combines classic hair cuts with classic rock n’ roll, is now open at The Promenade at Juhl.



The cash-only barber shop offers value-priced services in an upbeat and lively classic rock environment: haircuts including neck shave for $10; shaves for $20; beard trim, neck shave, taper, lineup without hair cut for $7; senior cuts for $7 on Sundays only (must be 65 years of age or older).



Get a Haricuts joins other retailers already open at The Promenade at Juhl, including:

Greens & Proteins – A modern, family friendly café serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring a menu full of healthy comfort foods, vegan, raw and vegetarian options and a smoothie and fresh juice bar.

Le Pho – The recently opened Vietnamese kitchen at Promenade at Juhl specializes in fast, fresh and simple dishes by owner Chef Khai Vu.

Classic Jewel - The cocktail lounge Classic Jewel serves up drink options that pay homage to Vegas of yesteryear. The bar is owned by a team of friends, three who live at Juhl.

A/V Boutique & Downtown Décor – A/V Boutique specializes in home theater retail and design, catering to young professionals. Downtown Decor is a place to purchase eclectic and esoteric home furnishings and décor. Owners Tammy Gerlach and John Marshall, are Juhl residents.

JAECI – A jewelry store owned and operated by Jenna Consiglio, a lifelong Las Vegan who moved to Juhl three years ago.

Galerie Miscre8 - Tanya Michelle, street artist and owner of Galerie Miscre8 and Lil Art Bodega, the urban gallery and supply store that combines street art with fine art, has made her personal and professional home at Juhl for three years.

The Juhl spans nearly a full city block and encompasses multiple buildings, including a high-rise, mid-rise, brownstones, live/work spaces, retail spaces and a warehouse style loft building. It is located near East Bonneville Avenue and South 3rd Street.