Riviera Boulevard sign swapped for Elvis Presley

Katherine Jarvis
11:23 PM, Dec 29, 2016

Elvis Presley is back near the Las Vegas Strip -- at least his name is.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Elvis Presley is back near the Las Vegas Strip -- at least his name is.

Clark County tweeted out photos showing the new street signage where the Riviera Boulevard street sign was swapped out for Elvis Presley Boulevard.


The Riviera was imploded last summer.

 

