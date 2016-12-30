Riviera Boulevard sign swapped for Elvis Presley

Cloudy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Elvis Presley is back near the Las Vegas Strip -- at least his name is. Clark County tweeted out photos showing the new street signage where the Riviera Boulevard street sign was swapped out for Elvis Presley Boulevard.
The King is back in #Vegas! We swapped out the #Riviera Blvd. street signs, which now read #ElvisPresley Blvd.! #WelcomeBack #Elvis #ElvisLV pic.twitter.com/TwnPiMEu0S December 29, 2016
The Riviera was imploded last summer.