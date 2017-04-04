Rights Society hosting Education Town Hall this week

Local activist organization, Rights Society, has announced an Education Town Hall set for April 5 at Rancho High School from 7 to 9 p.m.



Founded in September 2016, the organization was spawned by and for the people, consisting of educators, parents, activists, and devoted Nevada workers and residents. Rights Society was created out of the feeling of personal obligation to stand up for Human Rights and is currently focusing finding solutions to the core problems in Nevada’s education. The purpose of the Town Hall is to create a conversation between educators, education advocates, parents and students to discuss the current problems facing the school district and foreseeable short and long term solutions.



Keynote speakers include Felicia Ortiz (Elected Official to the Board of Education for District 3), Reuben D'Silva III (Ranch High School Educator), Angie Sullivan (Public School Teacher/ Immigration Activist), Rodney Smith (Educator), Karlana Jester Kulseth (Educator, Board of Director for Nevada State Education Association)



The Town Hall comes at a crucial time in Nevada education and will tackle pressing topics including current legislative bills, school reorganization, SOTs, ESA Vouchers, weighted funding, the incorporation of accurate Black History into the curriculum, and keeping schools safe for undocumented students.



The speakers will open for the floor for questions and public comment is encouraged.



Admission is free and snacks and drinks will be provided. The Town Hall is open to the entire community and aims to examine possible solutions and take necessary action. Rights Society stands firmly behind the notion that Nevada kids deserve better education, and education staff deserves better support. To learn more about Rights Society, or for more details on the upcoming Education Town Hall, visit www.rightssociety.us.