Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Poet's Walk Henderson

Mayor Andy A. Hafen and the senior residents at Poet’s Walk Henderson, a Spring Hills Memory Care Community, cut a ceremonial ribbon on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of this community.

They were joined join by the residents’ families, Poet’s Walk Staff, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Spring Hills Senior Communities (SHSC) President/CEO Alexander Markowits and the SHSC executive team who are coming in from New Jersey.

Located at 1750 West Ridge Parkway, Poet’s Walk provides comprehensive Alzheimer’s and dementia care communities in a beautiful, safe and warm setting while incorporating successful programs that have been used in Spring Hills communities throughout the country.

This stand-alone memory care community has interior courtyards allowing residents to bask in the sunlight while affording its residents a much-desired independence with 24-hour care. It will accommodate up to 68 residents.

Members of Spotlight Las Vegas, a group that spotlights area senior services and living options, also attended the ribbon-cutting.