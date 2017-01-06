REPORT: Top 5 neighborhoods for home growth in Las Vegas

Zillow, a real estate website, recently released a report listing the top 5 neighborhoods in the Las Vegas for home growth in 2017.

They are:

1. West Las Vegas – 6.4% forecasted home value growth

2. Angel Park Lindell (in Las Vegas) – 5.9% forecasted home value growth

3. Valley View (in Henderson) – 5.7% forecasted home value growth

4. Rancho Charleston (in Las Vegas) – 5.6% forecasted home value growth

5. Sunrise Manor (in Las Vegas) – 5.4% forecasted home value growth

They also predicted the top 5 housing markets in the United States for 2017.

Nashville in Tennessee is number one. Seattle came in second, Provo, Orlando and Salt Lake City round out the top five.

To determine which markets would heat up over the next 12 months, Zillow looked for places with quickly rising home values, low unemployment rates and strong income growth.