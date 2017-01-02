Raiding the Rock Vault coming to Hard Rock Las Vegas

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas announced that it will soon be home to the ultimate rock concert experience.

Raiding the Rock Vault will join the lineup of first-class entertainment on the property starting on Saturday, March 11 with headline shows inside Vinyl.

Raiding the Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, U2, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Supertramp and many more.