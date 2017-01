LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Bike riders and pedestrians may have a new path from UNLV into downtown Las Vegas.



A plan is in the works to convert some land between Charleston Boulevard and Katie Avenue into a wide road for bicycles and walkers.



According to the RTC, the project would cost between $2 million to $5 million.



NV Energy is also involved because some power lines would need to rerouted or moved underground.