Tyson Foods donates 31K pounds to Three Square

Tyson Foods, Inc. recently donated 31,000 pounds of protein to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas to help eliminate hunger in Southern Nevada.



Three Square, a member of the Feeding America network which serves Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln and Nye counties, will distribute the donated food through a service network of more than 1,300 community partners including nonprofit and faith-based organizations providing daily meals and food pantry services to food insecure Nevadans.



Tyson Foods has provided more than 500,000 pounds of product to Three Square throughout the years.



Among all protein processors, Tyson Foods is the largest donor of meat and poultry to Feeding America and its network of food banks. Tyson Foods has been an active participant in the fight against hunger since 2000, donating more than 113 million pounds of protein. In 2015, Tyson Foods pledged $50 million in cash or in-kind donations by 2020 to fight hunger, with a special focus on innovative initiatives at the local level. In 2016, the company donated $12.5 million for hunger relief.



“We’re proud to support Three Square Food Bank and appreciate its dedication to providing hunger relief for the people of its community,” said Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods. “From backpack feeding programs for kids, to supplementing the diets of food-insecure senior citizens, the food bank is making a difference and this donation will help even more lives.”



To learn more about Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas and its hunger-relief efforts, visit http://www.threesquare.org/

